Meghan Markle Is Happy To Be Back In The US So She Can Use Her Voice

Meghan Markle experienced her fair share of racism and mistreatment during her brief tenure as the Duchess of Sussex.

And now, the former royal is back in the United States, right in the midst of a racial uprising.

Thankfully, now that she’s back stateside and has abdicated her position, she’s able to speak up more about social issues.

Recently during an interview with Emily Ramshaw, the CEO and The 19th, Markle said that while it is good to be home, it’s “just devastating” being back in the United States during this particular time, after the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor.

During an interview with Emily Ramshaw of The 19th, a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom reporting at the intersection of gender, politics and policy, Markle said, “It was so sad to see where our country was in that moment. If there’s any silver lining in that, I would say that in the weeks after the murder of George Floyd, in the peaceful protests that you were seeing, in the voices that were coming out, in the way that people were actually owning their role… it shifted from sadness to a feeling of absolute inspiration, because I can see that the tide is turning.”

Markle shared that she is inspired to see people stepping up and forward at this time and she is encouraged to do the same—now that’s she’s able to do so.

“From my standpoint, it’s not new to see this undercurrent of racism and certainly unconscious bias, but I think to see the changes that are being made right now is really — it’s something I look forward to being a part of. And being part of using my voice in a way that I haven’t been able to of late. So, yeah, it’s good to be home.”

Markle also spoke about voting and the impact of the upcoming election.

“People are craving a change. In the place we’re all in right now, there’s such a moment where people are starting to question the systems we’ve always believed in.”

You can watch Markle’s full interview in the video below.