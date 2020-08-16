Cardi B Wants Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez To Run For President

Cardi B is very vocal when it comes to politics. She was an avid supporter of former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders but unfortunately he dropped out of the race. Over the weekend, she identified who else she would like to see run for president. The former Love & Hip Hop star tweeted that she wants to see New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez run for president in 2024.

When one of Cardi’s fan pages on Twitter posted a video of Ocasio-Cortez rapping the lyrics of her hit “Bodak Yellow” in a post about dental care, the “WAP” rapper retweeted it and encouraged the Democrat to run for office.

“She better run for president when she turns 35,” Bardi tweeted.

Ocasio-Cortez, 30, doesn’t turn 35 until 2024 before the next election. She replied to Cardi by tweeting “Women Against Patriarchy,” putting her own twist on the raunchy acronym of Cardi’s recent single featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

Issues that are important to Ocasio-Cortez include Medicare for All, a federal jobs guarantee and abolishing ICE according to TIME.

Even though the Bronx femcee wants to see fellow Bronx native in the executive office, it’s not a goal that Ocasio-Cortez is working towards.

“I want to level with all of you, I’m not a person that aspires to a position. I aspire to a mission,” she said on Instagram Live in March. “We can’t swing from one savior to another. There’s a lot of savior-ism in politics, like ‘Who’s next?’ and ‘Who’s gonna save us?’ And the answer is you. The answer is people.”

This response can be interpreted in a few ways but one thing is for sure: she didn’t say no.