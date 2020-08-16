NBA Photographer Loses Job After Posting Offensive Kamala Harris Meme

A NBA photographer has been fired because of an offensive social media post about Vice President candidate Kamala Harris. According to KPRC 2 Houston, freelance photographer Bill Baptist posted a meme on his Facebook page that read “Joe and the Hoe,” referring to Harris running alongside presidential candidate Joe Biden, and now no longer works in the NBA Bubble in Orlando, Florida.

“The photographer is an independent contractor and his services are no longer being used in Orlando,” the NBA said in statement to the network.

The post has reportedly been deleted.

WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes called Baptist out for his derogatory post and said she was surprised to see his “true colors.”

“So this guy works for the NBA but covers the Houston Rockets,” the former Houston Comets player wrote in a Facebook post. “Has been around for a while. Even worked for the Houston Comets. It’s amazing how people will smile in your face but eventually their true colors will show. @NBA and Houston Rockets he needs to GO!!! So disrespectful. Bill Baptiste (sic) shame on you!!!”

Baptist released a statement to KPRC 2 expressing regret for his “insensitive” post and said it doesn’t represent how he feels about there finally being a Black woman running for vice president.

“I deeply regret posting on my Facebook page a phrase that I saw and copied from others as a sample of some people’s reactions to Biden’s selection of Senator Harris as his choice for VP,” he said. “The phrase I posted does not reflect my personal views at all. I should not have been so insensitive to post the statements by others. I sincerely apologize to all of those who have rightfully been offended and I have taken the post down from my FB page. It was a horrible mistake on my part.”