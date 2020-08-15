Cardi B Wants Male Rappers To Speak Up More For Breonna Taylor

Many celebrities have called for justice regarding the killing of Breonna Taylor. Taylor was a 26-year-old Black EMT worker was killed in March while asleep in her home when Louisville, Kentucky police used a no-knock warrant to conduct a narcotics search in her home. Her death caused outraged and even Beyonce wrote a letter calling for the arrest of the officers who are accused of killing her. While female celebrities, especially Black ones, have not held their tongue when calling for justice, one female rapper wishes her male counterparts would speak up more. Cardi B recently called for male rappers to speak out about Taylor and call for her arrest of those officers as much as the females do.

“A woman like Breonna Taylor, she was young,” the “WAP” rapper told Elle. “She looked like she was listening to your music. She looked like she was your fan. You should stick up for her.”

Cardi also expressed being appalled by the lack of empathy, urgency and action of the Louisville Metro Police Department.

“That is so insane to me,” she said. “[I saw] Breonna Taylor’s name everywhere, but I didn’t really know her story. What they did to her is really f–ked up. Really f–ked up…What’s the excuse? Why is the cop not in jail? Wasn’t what he did a crime? It’s a crime! And no apology. No apology. No video of the cop coming out crying, ‘I f–ked up. I don’t this. I don’t that.’ Nothing. It’s nothing. I don’t even know how her mom still holds her head up. Unbelievable.”

Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, recently met with the Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to discuss her daughter’s death, NPR reported.

Palmer revealed at a news conference that she feels confident that Attorney General Cameron wants to take the right steps to get justice for her daughter.

“Just that he wants to have the right answer at the end of this,” she said. “He doesn’t want to rush through it. So for me, I’m trying to accept that and be patient with that. Because I definitely want him to come out with the right answer.”

Attorney General Cameron’s team also released a statement regarding their meeting via Twitter.

“The meeting provided an opportunity for Attorney General Cameron to personally express his condolences to the family. The investigation remains ongoing, and our office of Special Prosecutions continues to review all the facts in the case to determine the truth.”