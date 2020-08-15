Nas Calls Out Doja Cat For Not Being ‘Ultra Black’ In His New Song

Doja Cat being exposed for being in chatrooms with white supremacists has not been forgotten. Hip-hop legend Nas recently called her out in his new single, “Ultra Black” for her questionable behavior.

In the song, which was produced by Hit Boy, he rapped: “We goin’ ultra Black, unapologetically Black/The opposite of Doja Cat.”

The “Say So” rapper addressed the lyric on TikTok and made sarcastic remarks to show how unbothered she is by the Queens emcee’s jab.

“I’m so offended and upset by this song,” she said. “Have you guys heard ‘Fruit Salad’ by The Wiggles?”

After being accused of socializing with white supremacists on TinyChat, the Los Angeles native snapped at people that believed that she would make such an awful decision.

“I just realized how stupid that narrative is,” she said on Instagram Live in June according to NME. “I just realized that. The verbal harassment, the physical harassment that I could go through being in a crowd of white supremacists who you think I’m so good friends with, f–king ridiculous. My friends aren’t racist in chat rooms, my friends on TinyChat are not f–king white supremacists. They love me, I love them, they’re loving and that’s it. You won’t find anything on them because you’re f–king stupid.”

She also claimed she endured harassment online after the videos of her in TinyChat resurfaced. In the same IG Live, she had some choice words for the trolls in her comments bullying her as well.

“Now, why the f–k is it your logic to come onto my platform and say, ‘Wow, forehead’s too big. Why would anybody be attracted to you? I hate you’… Just go into the comments and look at the s–t you’re saying…Anybody who doesn’t have time for that s–t, anybody who actually cares about themselves isn’t going to spend time on my platform trying to destroy my self image. You’re trying to make me feel worse.”