Ten Employees At Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith’s Production Company Have COVID-19

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have received some bad news about the staff of their production company. According to The Jasmine Brand, 10 of the employees at Westbrook Inc. have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. This was reportedly documented on the Los Angeles County Public Health website.

Westbrook Inc. also released a statement about the spread of the virus at their company.

“We received 10 positive tests and the crew members quarantined and remain in quarantine,” the statement said. “All 10 people were retested and have received negative results. We will continue to follow all official guidelines and safety protocols.”

In a news release about the number of COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases in Los Angeles, Director of Public Health Dr. Barbara Ferrer said that there continues to be social gatherings in that area that are being investigated and the disregard for social distancing protocols is hindering the city from flattening the curve.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the thousands of people in L.A. County who tragically lost their life to COVID-19,” Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health, said. “The lower number of daily COVID-19 hospitalizations is encouraging, however we still have far too many people spreading this virus. Every day, a team of public health specialists investigate clusters of cases associated with parties, dinner events and gatherings. None of these activities are essential and all can lead to growing number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. We save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19 when we commit to doing what we know works – avoid gathering with people that you don’t live with, wear a face covering, maintain physical distance, and wash hands often. Only when we get to low community transmission rates, can we re-open our schools and get more people back to work. The choice is ours to make – our recovery journey continues only if we all do our part today to slow the spread.”

The news release also noted that there are 218,693 positive cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles and there have been 5,214 COVID-19 related deaths.