Chrissy Teigen Has An Interesting Story About How She Found Out About Her Third Pregnancy

When Chrissy Teigen found out about her third pregnancy, she was full of joy but also “scared s—less,” and for good reason. The supermodel recently had surgery to have her breast implants removed and a fan asked her on Twitter if she was aware that she was pregnant before the procedure. She replied saying she had “quite the story” about how she found out she was expecting another bundle of joy.

“I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery,” she tweeted. “It said negative. It was not negative.”

The 34-year-old said she has routinely taken a pregnancy test on a monthly basis hoping to be pregnant but she hasn’t gotten lucky in a while. She and Legend share two children, four-year-old Luna and two-year-old Miles. Teigen said she was received a major surprise the last time she took her monthly pregnancy test.

“A few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I’ve taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before. So the morning of John’s album release, he wakes up at 3 a.m to do good morning america. I woke up with him and was like man, should take my monthly test to be disappointed. I was not disappointed. But I was scared sh–less. Was pretty positive you shouldn’t get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure.”

Teigen shared her fear about having surgery while with child and being nervous before each doctor’s visit. Since she became pregnant through in vitro fertilization for her last two children, this was a new and scary experience.

“So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay. Went to every appointment terrified. Even without the surgery, I didn’t think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt…bad. But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you. In summary, my boobs hurt.”

Teigen and Legend revealed that they were expecting their third child in his new music video for his single “Wild.” She also showed off her baby bump on Twitter.