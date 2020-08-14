R. Kelly’s Manager Charged With Issuing Gun Threat For Documentary Screening

Nearly two years ago, Surviving R. Kelly, the documentary detailing decades of sexual assault and statutory rape allegations against the R&B singer, was being screened in New York City.

The screening, at NeueHouse Madison Square, was attended by Black women activists including Feminista Jones and #MeToo founder Tarana Burke.

But it was evacuated after just 30 minutes because of a gun threat.

Immediately, the women in attendance believed that someone in R. Kelly’s camp had something to do with it.

And as you know, what’s done in the dark comes to the light.

Now, according to TMZ, Kelly’s manager, Donnell Russell is facing charges for the threat.

The U.S. Department of Justice has charged Russell for attempting to shoot up the theater.

Russell admitted to first sending a cease-and-desist note to end the screening. When that attempt failed, he phoned the threat, successfully ending the event, which was attended by several of his victims.

Russell has been charged with one count of conspiracy to threaten physical harm and one count of threatening physical harm. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison.

But is not the only legal trouble Russell find himself in these days.

He is one of three people who has been charged for harassing and intimidating witnesses in Kelly’s criminal cases.