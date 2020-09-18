3 Solid Reasons To Get A Prenup Before Tying The Knot

When the average person reads headlines about the terms of celebrity prenuptial agreements and the assets that are at stake — such as Dr. Dre’s estimated $800 million net worth — it’s easy to assume that a prenuptial agreement isn’t necessary for the average couple. However, that’s actually not the case.

“Prenups are not just for the wealthy. They promote those difficult conversations that couples ultimately have at some point in their relationship,” R. Kenneth Jewell Matrimonial Attorney at Jewell Law PLLC told MadameNoire. “Money is oftentimes a tremendous source of angst and frustration between couples — particularly if there is a wealth or earnings disparity.”

There are some fairly common scenarios in which everyday women may want to consider opting for a prenuptial agreement before saying “I do.” Here are a three of them:

If you’re a business owner

“People typically think, ‘Oh I have to have a lot of money and a lot of assets in order for a prenup to be beneficial to me’ but prenups are usually there to protect you if something happens,” attorney Cherese Clark-Wilson previously told MadameNoire.

If you plan on being a stay-at-home parent

“While it’s common for those with wealth to seek out a prenup before tying the knot, they can also be useful for couples with fewer assets,” shared Leslie Tayne, Founder and Head Attorney at Tayne Law Group. “Many times before saying ”I do,’ people will relocate or leave their jobs, and a prenup can provide peace of mind that they have a financial cushion in the event of a breakup.”

If this is your second marriage

“If you’re young and going into a marriage with very few assets and your plan is to build a life together you don’t really need a prenup. If it’s a second marriage, and one spouse has substantially more assets than the other, a prenup often makes sense to protect the assets of both spouses,” explained Craig Kirsner, President at Stuart Estate Planning & Wealth Advisors. “For example, in the state of Florida, a spouse is entitled to 30% of a spouse’s assets so if you’re going into a second marriage and you don’t want to give 30% of your assets or more to your new spouse then you need a prenup for the new spouse to waive their rights to that 30% share of your assets upon death.”