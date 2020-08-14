After Choosing Kamala Harris As His Running Mate, Biden’s Campaign Raised Over $34M

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign gained a a huge surge of fundraising dollars after announcing Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

On Thursday the presumptive Democratic nominee’s campaign announced it raised over $34 million since Harris was announced as the campaign’s vice president pick on Tuesday. “Team Biden-Harris Digital raised $34.2 million between the 11th and 12th,” the campaign’s digital director, Rob Flaherty, tweeted.

According to a Biden campaign surrogate who spoke with CNN, $3 million was donated online during their first appearance together on Wednesday. The event was broadcast on the major TV and cable news networks including ABC, NBC, CBS, along with FOX, CNN and MSNBC.

It goes understated that Black media outlets also have a large contributing factor to Harris’ visibility before and after she was selected as Biden’s running mate. Biden’s campaign is taking notice by investing millions into Black owned media outlets.

Last week, Biden campaign officials said they will spend $280 million in television, print and digital advertising running up to the election, including specific partnerships with Black media organizations like the National Newspapers Publishers Association (NNPA) and TV One, The Charlotte Post reports.

“We are not taking any chances; the Black vote is very important,” a campaign spokesperson said during a call with the National Newspapers Publishers Association. “We will engage at a much higher level with NNPA and other outlets than we did for the primary. We are trying to reach all Black American voters, and we must reach all of the outlets.”

Prior to Biden’s major fundraising announcement Biden’s campaign thanked supporters for raising $26 million.

“The response has been overwhelming. In the last 24 hours, we’ve raised $26 million. One hundred and fifty thousand of you (were) first-time contributors,” Biden said at a virtual grassroots fundraiser. “It’s really palpable, the excitement, because there’s so much at stake.”

After his statement was released, the campaign raised an additional $9 million.

Biden’s campaign is on a new path to financially face off against Trump’s second bid for presidency. In July Trump’s campaign along with the RNC raised more than $165 million in July, while the DNC and Biden’s campaign raised $140 million. Last week Biden’s campaign said they ended the month of July with $294 million on hand, while Trump and the RNC reported $300 million.