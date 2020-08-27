Why I Cherish Growing Into Peak Black Auntihood

I grew up in a family full of loud, sassy women who could do it all themselves or unabashedly persuade a man to put in the work for them. They were bold, fierce, wide-hipped and so incredibly beautiful. Each of them was the perfect complement to the other, whether they knew it or not. I adored them. Better yet, I admired them. My grandmother, my mother, and my four aunts were my sun, moon, stars, and compass. All of them together made a universe no one but God could’ve put together. Individually, they were great but as a unit they were a force.

As a child, I looked to them for direction. Each of them taught me something different about what it meant to be a woman. They all had different versions of the same femininity. They were different flavors of the same sauce. Whereas my grandmother was even-keeled with a slick sense of humor, my eldest aunt was straight forward and sure. My other aunt was loud and funny with an incredible laugh. Still, another was solid, stoic, and firm. These women taught me things I didn’t even know I knew until life tried to school me in classes I’d already passed through them.

The women in my family have always made the world go ‘round with an air of self-assurance that could make the Earth feel insecure on its own axis. I have always, gladly, felt comfortable in “a child’s place” as long as they were the grown folks handling all of the business. They were the ones who knew best. They had an anecdote full of well-earned wisdom to apply like a balm to any hurt feeling or unusual circumstance. I trusted their judgment and their leadership. As a child, they seemed omnipotent, omniscient, and omnipresent. Sort of like gods in their own way.

Life has a funny way of coming at you fast. Now I’m 32 years old, back in my hometown, and slowly realizing that it is now my turn to take their place. My grandmother and three of my aunts have passed away. All that is left of the tall tales of my childhood are my mother who is as sweet as she is sassy and my aunt whose personality and presence are larger than life itself. I can’t help but wonder who’s supposed to be the next legendary giant in my family to take these women’s place? I look around at a family full of boys and realize there’s only me. I’m the successor to this coveted matriarchal throne and, truth be told, the signs surrounding my destiny have been there for some time. Check the list below to see what I mean.

I turned into a plant lady. I don’t know when or how, or why but it happened. There’s something about buying plants, loving on them, and watching them grow — maybe because that’s what I saw my role models do: love, nurture, and help things grow. It’s almost as if our Black Girl Magic is really just Black Girl Botany. There’s something therapeutic about tilling the soil and nourishing the thing. It’s so easy to get carried away. One day you’ve got a cute succulent, then the next your home looks like the nursery at Home Depot or like my grandmother’s carport. Go figure. Home became my sanctuary. To be quite honest, I’m more excited about home goods and cool kitchen gadgets than the next day party. Don’t get me wrong, I still love a good outing honey, but home is like a refuge, sort of like my auntie’s living room because the pressures of life outside of it are nearly insurmountable. Black women are constantly disrespected, hurt, and killed at the hands of those who do not love or respect us. In a world that is volatile and unsure, home needs to feel peaceful, stable, and certain. I don’t have time for what doesn’t serve me. Yes, Issa and Molly said it, but I’m living it. This womanhood thing is full of compassion, but it has little tolerance for anything or anyone who does not serve a positive purpose. I only want people around who affirm and uplift, even when they disagree or admonish. I do not feel bad for severing a tie or moving forward. My mother has a soft voice and in her own way, she’s taught me I can speak up for myself without ever raising my voice. I want to look out for women younger than me. I want to make sure the women coming behind me have something to look forward to. I want to teach them how to navigate this thing called life and tell them things I wish I’d known. My aunt shared her heart with me. She shared her story as a prelude for the journey of womanhood ahead of me. I get it now. I mind grown folks’ business. I’m feeling responsible as ever. My skin is clearing, my dreams are unfolding. I’m in my bag. I’m sure if my aunt had the language that’s what she would’ve said. I’m preparing my life to endure financial inconveniences, but never financial emergencies. I’m getting it together.

One of these days, it’ll be my turn to fill the shoes of the legends before me. One day, it’ll be yours too. We are the grown folks. I don’t know about you, but it’s a strange thing to notice your folks are getting older. You notice a few more grey hairs, a little less pep in their step, a little less independence. You look at them with compassionate eyes, forgetting that as they are getting older, so are you.