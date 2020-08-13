On The Record Documentary Detailing Russell Simmons’ Sexual Assault Allegations Streams On Twitter Tonight

For a while now, I’ve been arguing that On The Record, the documentary that exposes the allegations of rape and sexual assault against Russell Simmons has been severely under-publicized.

After Oprah decided not to produce the film and it lost its home at Apple TV, it eventually landed at HBO Max, where I still felt it wasn’t given the attention it deserved, given the fact it was one of the network’s original piece of content with such compelling subject matter.

Thankfully though, as Drew Dixon, one of Simmons’ accusers said, HBO Max is in it for the long haul.

Starting today, the network is planning to stream the documentary for free on YouTube, Twitter, and HBO Max for a limited time.

The film is of particular importance as it centers Black women as the victims during the era of #MeToo, a movement that has largely been co-opted and subsequently centered rich white women. And it exposes the issues of sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape in the music industry.

Thankfully, HBO Max is streaming it for free in order to expand its accessibility.

The expansion will begin with a Twitter watch event tonight (August 13) at 7pm PT/10PM EST. It will become the first feature film to host a watch event on the platform.

You can watch the stream by following HBO Max on Twitter (@hbomax)

At 7 PT/10ET a Live Events page will appear and users will be able to watch and join the conversation.

Twitter users will have access to the film for 24 hours.

After tonight’s Twitter premiere, you can catch the film beginning at 8:30pm PT/11:30pm ET on HBO Max’s YouTube Channel and the HBO Max platform via the film’s landing page [http://www.hbomax.com/on-the-record] for free through September 12th.

If you hadn’t already seen it, you can watch the trailer for the film in the video below.