When Will Showers Turn To Sex? And Other Questions We Have After This Week’s #MAFS

- By
1 of 11

Karen and Miles honeymoon

Source: Kinetic Content / Kinetic Content

Usually by this time, we’ve seen some significant character flaws from the couples chosen to be on “Married At First Sight.” But on this season they seem to have found a group of people who have enough sense to keep their crazy tucked in for at least a week.

And while there has been a lack of drama, there is still plenty to discuss with the ten chosen ones. Check out the questions we have after last night’s episode.

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567891011
Categories: Arts & Entertainment, Reality TV
TRENDING ON MADAMENOIRE
Comment Disclaimer: Comments that contain profane or derogatory language, video links or exceed 200 words will require approval by a moderator before appearing in the comment section. XOXO-MN