The Grave Don’t Stop No Show? Herman Cain’s Account Tweets Attacks Against Joe Biden And Kamala Harris

Even though former presidential candidate Herman Cain, 74, died two weeks ago after suffering complications from COVID-19, his Twitter account is still active.

On Wednesday a tweet from Cain’s account, the first since the announcement of his funeral service, took Twitter by complete surprise.

“Just in case you thought Biden’s candidacy was going to be anything other than completely nuts, team Trump has released a new video,” the post reads along with a side by side of Biden and Harris.

The attack came on the same day of Biden and Harris’ first public appearance together after she was named his running mate on Tuesday.

Minutes after the Tweet was sent from his account Twitter erupted into confusion over the fact that someone thought it necessary to keep his voice alive to help Trump secure a second presidency. Especially when his appearance at a June 20 Trump rally could be the cause of how he contracted the virus. Cain, a colon cancer survivor, was hospitalized with COVID-19 on June 29 and died on July 30.

Cain’s daughter Dr. Melanie Cain Gallo, released a statement this week on his official website stating that his team will continue to share his personal messages and beliefs.

“As much as we enjoy bringing you information about the news of the day, these are the things that really drove my dad, and he would have wanted this platform to continue giving people reasons to feel that hope as we continue to tell you what you need to know about what’s going on in the country,” she wrote.

“So we will continue. We’ve decided here at Cain HQ that we will go on using this platform to share the information and ideas he believed in. He often talked about the site going on once he was ready to step away from it. We had hoped he could enjoy reading it in his retirement, but he made it clear he wanted it to go on.”

Cain, was born in Memphis, Tennessee, but was raised in Atlanta, Georgia where he later graduated from Morehouse College with a degree in mathematics and a master’s degree from Purdue University in computer science.

He ran an unsuccessful bid for the presidency in the 2012, but prior to a life in politics he was a successful entrepreneur and corporate executive, holding c-suite positions at the National Restaurant Association, Burger King, Pillsbury and Godfather Pizza. Cain was also chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City Omaha Branch and served as Bob Dole’s economic advisor for his presidential campaign in 1996.

