Cee Lo Green Apologizes To Cardi & Megan Thee Stallion…For The Public Misinterpreting His Words

Yesterday, we reported that artist and entertainer Cee Lo Green had a lot to say about Black women rapping sexually explicit lyrics after the release of Cardi B.’s “WAP.”

In case you missed the conversation Green said:

“A lot of music today is very unfortunate and disappointing on a personal and moral level. There was once a time when we were savvy enough to code certain things. We could express to those it was meant for with the style of language we used. But now music is shameless, it is sheer savagery. “You have the ‘Heads of State,’ like Nicki Minaj or someone who is up there in accolade: success, visibility, a platform to influence. Nicki could be effective in so many other constructive ways, but it feels desperate. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, they are all more or less doing similar salacious gesturing to kinda get into position. I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all. It comes at what cost?”

Green was promptly dragged for two cents, particularly given what we know of his musical catalog and his sexual history.

Green has songs about necrophilia and was accused of raping a woman after he drugged her.

This was famously when Green said that a woman who was unconscious could still offer consent by virtue of being in the room.

Vile.

And while his opinions were very clear, after the public thrashing, Green felt it appropriate to offer an apology…for our misunderstanding.

In a note, posted to his Twitter page, Green wrote:

“I wholeheartedly apologize to each of them for the inconvenience they have been caused due to a snippet of my interview being used as a headline, and in turn creating controversy and disconnect between me and these ladies as well as their fans.”

Essentially, he’s apologizing for our “misunderstanding” and misinterpreting his words. Not for saying them because Cardi and Offset are his “family.”

But his words are still clear. And they were paragraphs rather than a headline. He doesn’t believe it’s appropriate for women to rap as they have been—in a sexually explicit manner.

If Cee Lo is not ready to apologize for that opinion, he could have kept this little note.