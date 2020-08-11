Kamala Harris Makes History As The First Black Woman On A Major Ticket As Joe Biden’s Running Mate

The day has come when Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, has finally named who will stand by his side as his running mate.

Biden released a Tweet confirming the news on Twitter after keeping his supporters on edge over the last month.

“I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris–a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants—as my running mate,” he wrote.

Senator Kamala Harris, who was highly speculated as his choice, will now become the first Black woman and first Asian-American woman to run on a major party ticket as a vice presidential candidate in U.S. history. Harris and Biden formerly participated in a somewhat contentious relationship prior to Harris dropping out of the presidential race in December 2019. However, the tables have clearly turned in a move to unite to Trump in his second bid for the presidency.

Harris confirmed her acceptance in a later Tweet writing, “@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he’s spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he’ll build and America that lives up to our ideals. I’m honored to join him as our party’s nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief.”

It is evident that Biden made the choice after several progressive groups demanded that he select a woman of color to run alongside him in the election. Other candidates who were reportedly on Biden’s shortlist included Stacey Abrams, Rep. Karen Bass, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Black women have undoubtedly remained an integral part of the Democratic party, largely voting for the party’s candidates since Black women were given the right to vote and the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965.

It is unclear what the outcome will be after selecting Harris, as many of her critics sought to tear her down over how she identifies in regards to race, her former prosecutor record, and sexist notions regarding her former love life while she was in the presidential race. While Harris proves to be polarizing for some members of the Black community, her appointment as the vice presidential pick does function as a key turning point in the Democratic party.

The announcement comes after several prominent Black men, including Diddy, Michael Eric Dyson and Benjamin Crump, signed an open letter this week demanding that Biden pick Harris as his vice president. In the same vein, Harris’ former colleague former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, encouraged her to turn down the offer and instead opt out for an attorney general appointment.

Prior to that campaign, several Black women with large platforms in the arena of social justice, policy and politics, wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post forewarning Biden not to take Black women voters for granted, complete with a list of demands that will need to be addressed in order to ensure Black women’s vote.

With less than 100 days left in the race for the White House, Biden will have to step up to the plate in an amplified and engaging way to ensure his voting base that he will not leave cast them aside as Democratic leaders have done time and time again.