No Days Off: Adjusting To Parenting During COVID-19

Even before the pandemic, some parents were choosing to homeschool their kids for various reasons, but now most guardians are teaching at home because of a common interest: protecting their kids from COVID-19. That means nobody takes children off their parents’ hands at any point in the day, with remote learning being the new norm and most extracurricular activities not being an option.

As such, parenting duties have nearly doubled due to the sheer amount of time mothers and fathers are now around their kids. And that can present a few surprises and unexpected moments parents don’t quite know how to handle. Aria Craig, a certified parent coach and co-parenting/blended family expert who just released the book, Love is Here, Love is There: My Co-Parents, on Amazon has some tips on how to navigate this new reality.

Designate times you can help

Younger children are used to being in an environment where the teacher is available at almost any moment to answer their questions and tend to their needs. Now, the parent is the teacher, but the parent has their own tasks to tend to. “My suggestion is to create – maybe over the weekend — some time for you to be able to help the child out,” says Craig. If your child knows that at, say, 11am, they can have mom’s attention for a half-hour, they’ll be less prone to interrupt at 9:20 am