Report: Coronavirus Cases Among U.S. Children Rose 90% Over Four Weeks

An alarming new study presents some difficult realities in terms of contraction rates among children and youth, especially as a variety of states begin to re-open their doors for classes in the fall. According to an August 6 report from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), there has been a 90% increase in pediatric coronavirus cases over the last four weeks.

Data surveyed infections of children in the U.S. between July 9 and August 6, noting that the numbers went from 200,184 to 380,174 over that time period, which means an increase of 179,990 new cases. The largest gain was made over the last week of July where more than more than 97,000 children tested positive.

“While children represented only 9.1% of all cases in states reporting cases by age, over 380,000 children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic,” the report states. Seven states reported 15,000 or more child COVID-19 cases including California, Arizona, Illinois, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

As of Aug. 6, 90 children had died from the disease, in 44 states. In April, kids only made up 2 percent of total COVID-19 cases (in 46 states, plus NYC and D.C.); by Aug. 6, they made up about 9.1% of cases nationwide (in 49 states, plus NYC, D.C., Puerto Rico and Guam).

Researchers are still studying the ways in which the virus is spread in children, considering different states and testing measures. But what is clear is that southern states and states in the west have seen the largest uptick of rates. Last week a report published in the JAMA journal showed that children younger than five may host up to 100 times of the virus in the upper respiratory tract (nose and throat) as adults, while children older than five carry at least as much as grown ups.

As a small portion of the country has already began sending their students back to school, with health officials warning that it is only safe to move forward with the measure if the rate of virus spread is below 3 percent.