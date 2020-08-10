Former San Francisco Mayor Tells Kamala Harris To Decline VP Role, While Group Of “Black Male Leaders” Urge Biden To Pick A Black Woman

The 2020 Presidential Election presents a particular challenge for Black voters, who routinely feel overlooked, unseen and unheard in the race for the next leader of the United States.

As the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee prepares to announce his vice presidential pick, several opposing schools of thought come into play. Earlier this year, progressive based groups geared towards Black women and women of color demanded that Biden choose a woman, specifically a Black woman as his running mate.

Several names have been thrown around Biden’s supposed short list including, California Rep. Karen Bass, Stacey Abrams, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and California Sen. Kamala Harris. That list also reportedly includes other non-Black women including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

Biden stirred up more speculation last week when he was photographed holding a note that included Kamala Harris’s name, along with specific talking points like, “Do not hold grudges, Campaigned with me & Jill, Talented, Great help to campaign, Great respect for her.”

Over the weekend, former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown released an op-ed in the San Francisco Chronicle, urging Harris to turn down the vice president role if she is offered the position. Brown claims that Harris could be more effective as the United States attorney general.

Brown writes, “…the attorney general has legitimate power. From atop the Justice Department, the boss can make a real mark on everything from police reform to racial justice to prosecuting corporate misdeeds.”

In a second public statement, a collective group of over 100 prominent Black men including Sean “Diddy Combs, Michael Eric Dyson, Nick Cannon and Benjamin Crump signed on to release a letter advocating for Biden to pick a Black woman, according to The Hill.

“Failing to select a Black woman in 2020 means you will lose the election. We don’t want to choose between the lesser of two evils and we don’t want to vote for the devil we know versus the devil we don’t, because we are tired of voting for devils — period,” the letter states.

Everyone will be waiting with baited breath to see if Biden heeds the advice of so many who have offered it. Biden choosing a Black woman as his running mate will not automatically solve the systemic inequities fashioned down after hundreds of years of racial injustice.