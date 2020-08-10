MAFS Sneak Peek: Miles Says “I’m The Man That She Needs Me To Be”

If you paid attention to Karen’s backstory, you know that she hasn’t had the best of luck when it comes to relationships. Karen, 30, said she’s only been in two long term relationships since she was 18. And as we know, one of them ended when she learned her boyfriend had fathered a child during their relationship.

But Miles, who is four years her junior has been in 10 monogamous relationships. He said he’s not new to this.

And while someone might take this experience to be a good thing, Karen wonders if Miles is more committed to the idea of simply being in a relationship rather than wanting to actually be married to the right person.

But Miles is undeterred by Karen’s concerns and believes that he is the man Karen needs in her life, after her disappointment.

Check out a clip of their conversation on their honeymoon in the video below.