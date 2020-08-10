“It Was Chaos. People Were Just Running Everywhere”: Major Gas Explosion In Baltimore Leaves 1 Dead, Others Injured With Rescues Underway

A massive gas explosion in a North Baltimore predominately Black neighborhood has left one person dead on Monday as a recovery team works to locate and rescue survivors who may have survived the blast.

The explosion occurred before 10 a.m. at Labyrinth and Reisterstown Road according to the Baltimore City Fire Department. Baltimore County and Howard County fire crew officials are also assisting with the rescue process, WJZ reports.

Officials confirmed that one woman was found dead while four others were taken a nearby hospital. Three homes collapsed due to the impact as debris blew out windows in the surrounding area.

Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton shared images of the damage, capturing rescuers recover a woman who was found in the debris.

“That was an emotional moment. I didn’t think anybody was coming out of there alive, and when I saw body, I thought I was going to see a dead person. And then I saw her moving her arms. Hopefully she’s OK,” he wrote in a recent Tweet.

A woman who who witnessed the explosion gave her account explaining that she first thought debris from a neighbors lawnmower caused the damage to her window.

“I saw people’s doors blown off, windows blown out, my window was blown out, my back window was blown out. My bay window is gone. And I’m thinking what in the world happened? And so when I came outside and walked down the stairs, I saw the house on the ground. And it was chaos. People were just running everywhere trying to figure out what’s going on,” she said.

“It was catastrophic. It was like a bomb, like you watch things in other countries where they have like bombings and things like that,” an eyewitness told WJZ. “It was like watching that in real life. Telephone poles split, I mean, houses down the block, broken glass. When I initially got there, I could hear a voice just saying ‘Help,’ it’s crazy. It’s something I don’t ever wanna see ever again; I don’t want to relive it ever again.”

Neighborhood residents are awaiting word on when they will be able to safely return to their homes as the rescue effort continues.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan released a Tweet saying he was surveying the situation closely.

*This is a developing story.