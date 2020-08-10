Tiny Gives An Update On Her Friend Tamar’s Recovery: “She’s Doing Much Better”

One of Tamar’s closest friends who is proudly rooting for her wellness, gave an update on how the singer is doing now that she’s in recovery after an alleged July suicide attempt. Tiny Harris shared details on Tamar’s health with Hollywood Life in a recent video, confirming that she’s actively healing.

“She’s been writing me and she seems to be doing better, much better, and I’m just waiting to visit her now,” Tiny said. “When I get back to L.A., hopefully I can go see her. I’m not going to rush her. I want her to be well and I want her to be ready to see everybody or see me but, yeah, she’s doing much better though. I can say that.”

Tamar was rushed to the hospital on July 16 after her boyfriend David Adefeso found her unresponsive. Reports circulated that the Braxton Family Values star was in distress over her work obligations and alleged mistreatment, specifically in regards to her longtime contract with We TV, the network home of BFV over the last 10 years.

Tamar recently spoke out in regards to her health, confirming that she felt trapped by her commitments to appear on reality TV. Prior to her hospitalization, the network premiered a trailer for a new reality series starring Braxton called, Get Ya Life!

In the weeks since her hospitalization and after breaking her silence, the network announced they would part ways with the singer so that she could focus on her mental health. Tiny, who has known Braxton since their teens, shared that she feels her friend should prioritize her mental health if she was asked to film another season of BFV with her family.

“I only think it should go on if Tamar is willing and ready and she wants to do it. I don’t feel like it should be forced. If she’s not well, if she’s not happy. She should be able to live her life the way that she wants to live her life. I also feel like when you’re doing these shows you have to find a company that loves and respects you as people and a family first and when you find that I think you can find a good balance if you find someone that really cares about the well-being of your family.”

“Sometimes we get into business with people that don’t know us and it’s all about the ratings and it’s all about what’s good for the network.”

Glad to see that Tamar is feeling all of the love and support from her surrounding community. iWishing her peace and fulfillment as she takes time away to focus on her well-being.