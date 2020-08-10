Petition Demands Justice For 20-Year-Old BLM Activist Tianna Arata Who Faces 8 Criminal Charges For Organizing A Protest

Supporters of Black Lives Matter activist Tianna Arata, 20, are pushing for justice as she faces eight charges and years in prison for staging a demonstration in San Luis Obispo, California.

An Change.Org petition is rallying behind the young woman who faces eight charges, including four felony counts of false imprisonment, one count of felony conspiracy and three misdemeanors. At the time of report, the petition has over 70,000 signatures. A tentative arraignment date has been set for September, according to the The Tribune, who is calling for the District Attorney’s office to drop the charges.

“Tianna’s arrest and charges were unjust,” the petition reads. “Our community should come together to support her and her family. Protect our young black lives movement leaders right to protest and demand that the district attorney not pursue any charges against Tianna Arata. Our young black leaders deserve to be heard, seen, and supported.”

The protest took place on July 22 at Mitchell Park, but eventually transitioned to the 101 Freeway, where portions of the highway were blocked by demonstrators. In the end, the demonstration returned to Mitchell Park, where footage shows Tianna being violently arrested by members of the SLOPD force.

A woman who identified as Mel on social media described the particularly violent arrest, which she claims took place in front of Tianna’s mother.

“The way the police waited till we were alone with a few friends and rushed and took my best friend in front of my eyes, in front of her mother it…was traumatizing.”

A press release shared on the San Luis Obispo Police Department’s Facebook page accused protesters of “putting in jeopardy the safety of protesters, motorists, and law enforcement.” SLOPD maintains that demonstrators damaged vehicles and got into confrontations with motorists.

The statement goes on to say that Arata ensured the protest would be peaceful after speaking with the SLOPD Police Chief Deanna Cantrell prior to the event. But many see her arrest as a political move in order to make an example out of activists who call for the liberation of Black people across America and globally.

Differing accounts including eyewitness video have come out of the protests showing motorists attempting to hit protesters with their cars.

A GoFundMe account has raised over $30,000 for Tianna’s legal fees as supporters on social media continue to call out the SLOPD over the violent and unnecessary arrest.