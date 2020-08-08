Amber Guyger, Botham Jean’s Convicted Killer, Appeals Prison Sentence

Amber Guyger’s legal team has filed a motion to appeal her sentence. Guyger is the former Dallas police officer who entered unarmed Black man Botham Jean‘s apartment thinking it was her own and fatally shot him when she thought he was a burglar. The 31-year-old was convicted of murder and sentenced to 10 years, NBC reported. Now her attorneys want her charges reconsidered and a new sentence.

According to CNN, her lawyers have filed a motion to acquit Guyger of of murder or throw out the murder conviction and replace it with a conviction of criminally negligent homicide. Her lawyers said that “her mistaken belief negated the culpability for murder because although she intentionally and knowingly caused Jean’s death, she had the right to act in deadly force in self-defense since her belief that deadly force was immediately necessary was reasonable under the circumstances.” They are also stating that there was insufficient evidence used to convict Guyger.

Jean’s family released a statement saying they aren’t too happy to hear about Guyger’s appeal.

“After admitting her crime and asking Botham Jean’s family for mercy– Guyger’s actions in filing this appeal reflect someone who is not repentant but instead was hoping to play on the families sympathies at the time that they were most vulnerable,” read the statement from the family submitted by their attorney S. Lee Merritt.

On September 6, 2018, Guyger was headed home after work and when she reached what she thought was her apartment she saw the door wasn’t fully shut. She was still in uniform and she pulled out her gun. She entered Jean’s apartment thinking it was hers and when she saw him sitting on the couch eating ice cream she fatally shot him. Guyger was actually in the apartment directly above hers.

Jean was a 26-year-old accountant from St. Lucia.