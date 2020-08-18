10 Reasons To Schedule A Nap Into Your Remote Work Day
When you’re trying to juggle working from home and managing your kids as they learn remotely, it can feel like there aren’t enough hours in the day. However, making a conscious effort to schedule a 20-30 minute power nap at some point during the workday can yield tremendous benefits. Here are ten of them:
Mood boost
If you’re in a particularly funky mood, a quick power nap can help to adjust your disposition. So often, we’re short, snippy, and overly sensitive because we’re simply tired. Do yourself and everyone else a favor and take that nap.