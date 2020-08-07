Buy Black Friday: Browndages

I was a senior in high school, when I realized the inherent racism and exclusion in the Band Aid brand. I had a Black English teacher who was doing an exercise with us on White Privilege and there was a list of everyday occurrences and phenomena that pointed to the privilege white people enjoy the world over.

And one that blew my mind was the fact that Band Aids were made for to match white people’s skin tone.

My mind was blown not only for the fact that people of other races had been so egregiously overlooked for so long but because I never knew that Band Aids were meant to match skin tone at all. Cuz they sure as hell didn’t match mine or any of the people closest to me.

And while this issue has been brought to the attention of Band Aid makers for decades now, it wasn’t until the recent racial unrest and uprising that the company decided to making their products in more inclusive shades.

But for folks like me, it was too little too late. Still, if you would like band aids to match your complexion, there is a Black brand that already does this.

Lemme introduce you to Browndages: The Perfect Bandage for Brown Skin.

According to their website, Browndages is a small family-owned business, created by a husband and wife duo who were attempting to fill a void they saw within their own family.

The company is currently sold out but I wanted to put them on your radar for when they restock, sometime in the near future.

Check out their products on the following pages.