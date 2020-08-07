Environmental Activist Marquita Bradshaw Secures Win In Tennessee Democratic Senate Primary

As the general election nears several primary races across the country have seen the rise of progressive candidates, much similar to 2018 when a sweep of Black women candidates secured offices at the federal, state and local level.

On Thursday Marquita Bradshaw was announced the winner of the Democratic primary for an open U.S. Senate seat in Tennessee, according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal. Bradshaw, a single mom, caretaker and environmental activist defeated Nashville attorney James Mackler, who was endorsed by prominent party organizations.

“Together, we made history. Who’s ready to do ti again in November?” she wrote in her Instagram caption on Friday.

Bradshaw will go on to face former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty, who won the Republican primary. Bradshaw and Hagerty are working to fill the seat left by Sen. Lamar Alexander who is retiring from Congress. Republicans have held both Senate seats in Tennessee since 1994.

“I was truthful in this campaign talking about environmental racism and how it affected my South Memphis community. There are (hundreds of) other communities across the state that’s dealing with pollution. I have heard stories about whole families and neighborhoods like mine,” Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw founded Youth Terminating Pollution, a Memphis based organization that seeks to engage local youth in the fight for environmental safety and awareness as environmental justice is a largely ignored issue in regards to Black communities. Youth Terminating Pollution took on the Memphis Defense Depot Superfund, a former landfill that was discovered to contribute to a variety of health inequities that could lead to cancer, high maternal mortality rates, and respiratory diseases. She is also the environmental chair for the Memphis Chapter of the Sierra Club.

Her campaign presented with daunting challenges like the ongoing pandemic and the current political climate was able to prevail with only a $25,000 budget, relying on social media, zooms and non-conventional forms of reaching out to perspective voters.

“I am so appreciative of the movement we’ve built across Tennessee of hardworking families. This is just not Marquita right now. You’re looking at hardworking families across Tennessee,” Bradshaw said.