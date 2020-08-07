Couple Married For 35 Years Dies 11 Days Apart After Contracting COVID-19

A Vallejo, California, family is heartbroken after losing their beloved matriarch and patriarch due to the coronavirus.

Keith, 62, and wife Gwendolyn Robinson, 60, were described as inseparable “best friends” who enjoyed 35 years of marriage after first falling in love in high school. But their love story came to an abrupt end after they both began experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19.

Keith, an essential worker for UPS, was admitted to the hospital on July 12 after exhibiting symptoms. Gwendolyn began experiencing mild symptoms and was sent home from her job as a worker at a veterans home. Both were autoimmune; Keith suffered from diabetes and Gwendolwyn had asthma and MDS, a type of blood cancer.

“The following day, my sister said, ‘Mom, I think we should take you in.’ And that was the last time we physically touched her or saw her,” their son Delon Adams told CNN.

Four days after she was admitted to the hospital, Gwendolyn died of COVID-19. Adams shared that she was able to say goodbye to her family through FaceTime. Keith fought the virus where his condition was touch and go days after his wife’s death.

“They always seemed to get it under control, but on July 29, it went downhill,” Delon continued.

Keith eventually succumbed 11 days later due to kidney failure. Doctors were unable to begin dialysis before he stopped breathing.

“This is rough,” Adams said. “It’s one thing to know you are going to lose your parents eventually —but to know that you just saw them last week…and you never see them again, it’s a shock.”

“It’s tough for me. I’m still in the house, and they were my best friends,” their daughter Eboni Hunter said in an interview with KGO-TV. “So I’m going to miss them a lot because they really were my best friends.”

In their earthly departure, the family said they will miss seeing the love the two openly had for one another. From wearing matching clothes supporting their favorite sports teams, to spending quality time with each other.

“You know it was them because they had the same clothes on,” he recalled. “They would dress alike. If it was Sunday, it was 49ers gear. If it was during the week, it was Warriors gear or Giants gear.”

The couple leaves behind their four children and ten grandchildren who undoubtedly miss them dearly. Their children began a GoFundMe to help raise money for their funeral services. Sending our condolences to their family and loved ones in this difficult time.