“That’s Not How I Define Myself” Stedman Graham Speaks About His Identity Outside Of Being Oprah’s Man

When most of us think of Stedman Graham, the first thing that comes to our mind is Oprah. That’s her man and has been riding with her for some time now.

And while Oprah’s man may be what we think of Stedman, that’s not how the lawyer and businessman sees himself.

During a recent interview with The Kyle & Jackie O Show, from Sydney, Australia, Graham shared the discrepancies between the way the world sees him and how he sees himself.

“So, for me, I’m defined a lot by my relationship with Oprah, but it has nothing to do with me. That’s how you define me! That’s not how I define myself. which is why I can maintain equality in a relationship with someone who is unbelievable because I’m not focused on their development as a way to equalize and create freedom. I’m focused on my own development. I’m developing a process of continuous improvement every day based on my skills, talents, abilities, purpose and passions. That’s what makes me happy.”

In speaking about his relationship with Oprah, he shared the things these two have in common.

“We think the same, we’re in the same business. The difference is, she does it in the air, I do it on the ground, so I’m grassroots.”

Graham also spoke about the couple’s mutual decision to remain together without being legally married.

“The thing about our relationship is I want the best for her. So I’m dedicated to her happiness, so that’s great for her and I want her to be the best she can possibly be and she’s done a pretty good job of doing it. For me, I’ve been able to find my own happiness, and develop my own skills, my own talents, my own abilities and I’m satisfied with that. So, the combination, when you have a good partner that’s able to self-actualize their potential and you’re able to self-actualize yours, one and one equals about six”