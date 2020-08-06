Nia DaCosta To Become First Black Woman To Direct A Marvel Film

Nia DaCosta is the one to watch. In addition to directing the upcoming horror film Candyman, she’s been tapped to direct the sequel to the Marvel film Captain Marvel 2.

This news about DaCosta is of note because she is the first Black woman to direct a Marvel film.

According to Shadow and Act, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck directed the first film. But as Deadline reported after searching for talent over the past couple of months, they landed on DaCosta after she edged out the rest of the competition after meeting chief Kevin Feige over the weekend.

Megan McDonnell, who was the story editor on the Marvel-based series “WandaVision, ” will pen the script for the new film.

Brie Larson will return as the film’s star.

The first Marvel film, set in the 90s told the story of Carol Danvers who eventually becomes the most powerful hero in the universe.

Even though the budget for the film is unknown, it will likely break the record Ava DuVernay once held for directing Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time with the $115 million budget.

DaCosta will join the likes of Chloe Zhao and Cathy Yan who’ve directed Marvel and DC films.