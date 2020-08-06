White Beauty Vloggers Had A Lot To Say When They THOUGHT Alicia Keys Was Releasing A Makeup Line

Singer Alicia Keys is trending on Twitter right now. Initially, I was scared to click her name. With the way 2020 is set up, who knows what may have happened. And in true 2020 fashion, Keys was trending because of racism.

Yesterday, Allure tweeted the Alicia Keys was launching a new beauty brand in partnership with E.L.F. The fact that another celebrity is launching a beauty brand isn’t exactly novel. But apparently, two white beauty influencers, James Charles and Manny Gutierrez, better known as Manny MUA, had something to say about it.

In tweets that have since been deleted, Manny wrote:

“does anybody else get slightly irritated when celebs come out with entire makeup Lines? Especially when those celebs don’t even wear makeup…I’m like girl [skeleton emoji.]”

Charles echoed his sentiments, tweeting:

“people who do no wear makeup should not be coming out with makeup brands but that’s just my opinion.”

After the article was tweeted, Keys shared that the beauty brand was actually a skin care line.

Given Keys’ struggle with acne (remember she was an ambassador for ProActiv) and her barely there, fresh-faced makeup look, focusing on healthy skin makes sense.

But even if it were a makeup line, people were not here for Charles and Gutierrez using their massive platforms to subtweet Keys, a Black woman, when they’ve been in support of other celebrity beauty lines like Selena Gomez.

In the aftermath, James Charles has since released a statement apologizing.

The good people of Twitter weren’t shy about expressing their ire and disappointment. See what they had to say on the following pages.