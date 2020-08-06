New York Attorney General Letitia James Sues To Dissolve The NRA After An 18-Month-Long Investigation

In a much anticipated announcement on Thursday New York Attorney General Letitia James revealed her office took action to dissolve the National Rifle Association after an 18-month long investigation.

James filed a lawsuit accusing the organization of engaging in illegal practices by diverting “millions of dollars away from the charitable mission of the organization for personal use by senior leadership, awarding contracts to the financial gain of close associates and family, and appearing to dole out lucrative no-show contracts to former employees in order to buy their silence and continued loyalty,” according to NBC News.

“The NRA’s influence has been so powerful that the organization went unchecked for decades while top executives funneled millions into their own pockets,” James said in a statement. “The NRA is fraught with fraud and abuse, which is why, today, we seek to dissolve the NRA, because no organization is above the law.”

James has jurisdiction to investigate the organization because it was chartered in New York.

The investigation concluded that financial misconduct contributed to the loss of more than $64 million dollars over the course of three years. In the suit, James also names four current and former NRA executives: Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre, general counsel John Frazer, former CFO Woody Phillips, and former chief of staff Joshua Powell.

LaPierre, who has held his the top position at the organization for 30 years, is accused of using charitable funds for personal gain, receiving more than $1.2 million in expense reimbursements over four years, including gifts for friends and family. Anyone who threatened to expose LaPierre’s conduct was threatened with retaliation, according to James. In the suit, James states that former CFO Woody Phillips, lied on financial forms and set up deals to financially benefit himself and his girlfriend. Powell is also being accused of using funds for family and friends, while receiving a salary increase from $250,000 to $800,000 over two years. Frazer escaped accusations of financial misconduct, but reportedly certified false and misleading annual statements while evading whistleblower laws.

James’ lawsuit is just one of many ongoing lawsuits against the organization, which is in the middle of a financial crisis. The NRA serves as a soundboard for conservative values, and recently endorsed Donald Trump in his second bid for the presidency.

Directly after James’ announcement D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced a lawsuit against the NRA for misusing charitable funds.

Many thought James would uncover a new revelation in the financial dealings of Trump after she warned of her announcement on Wednesday evening. However, during her press conference on Thursday, she mentioned that the dissolvement of Trump’s foundation set precedent for the lawsuit.

James, a Black woman who made history when she was elected in 2018, is now at the forefront to take on the nation’s most influential gun-rights lobby.