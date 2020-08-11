15 Unique Benefits Of A Fitness Tracker

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic started, a reported one in five Americans were wearing fitness trackers or smartwatches to track their health data. Women are more likely than men to wear them, and 23% of Black women report wearing them. Even though the products have been the topic of some controversial discussion recently, due to concerns over public entities accessing the information that these devices record, they continue to be popular – now more than ever, in a time when we’re relying almost solely on ourselves to stay motivated and monitor our health.

People aren’t visiting the doctor for small things as much now as they did before the pandemic – as explained in one article by John Hopkin’s Medicine. And they aren’t doing in-person sessions with fitness instructors as much. When it comes to staying on track with health and fitness goals, it’s very me, myself, and I these days. So fitness trackers can come in handy for that. They can come in handy for many other surprising things, too.

Early detection of COVID-19

A study from the Central Queensland University in Australia found that a fitness tracker may be able to detect early signs of COVID-19, because they can identify a spike in respiratory activity. The study suggests that a fitness tracker may even be able to provide helpful health indicators both during and after someone has recovered from COVID-19.