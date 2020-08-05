Former “Ellen” Show DJ Says He Experienced “Toxicity” On Talk Show: “I Stand With My Former Colleagues”

A DJ who formerly worked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show came forward this week to corroborate the explosive claims of a toxic work environment created and fostered by higher-ups on the show.

On Tuesday Tony Okungbowa shared his experiences on the award-winning show, helmed by the comedian who has seen a wave of criticism in the last few weeks as current and former members of the show pull the veil back.

“Hey guys, I hope you are all keeping safe out there during these trying times,” Okunbgowa, who went by “DJ Tony,” began. “I have been getting calls asking me about the Ellen DeGeneres Show and I would like to address the the time I spent there. I was on air talent from 2003-2006 and from 2007-2013. While I am grateful for the opportunity it afforded me, I did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment and I stand with my former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward.”

While he did not go into specific detail, Okungbowa’s statement links back to a mid-July BuzzFeed report which delved into the experiences of 10 former staffers and one current staffer, who spoke on anonymity. In the report, they went into detail about the alleged mismanagement and emotional abuse they suffered during their time on the show.

Last week, accusations in a separate BuzzFeed report described instances of senior level employees engaging in a cycle of sexual harassment and misconduct.

“We all have to be more mindful about the way our words and actions affect others, and I’m glad the issues at our show were brought to my attention,” she said. “I promise to do my part in continuing to push myself and everyone around me to learn and grow. It’s important to me and to Warner Bros. that everyone who has something to say can speak up and feels safe doing so.”

Ellen has spoken out about the claims, promising to commit herself to a more welcome working environment.

“We all have to be more mindful about the way our words and actions affect others, and I’m glad the issues at our show were brought to my attention,” she said. “I promise to do my part in continuing to push myself and everyone around me to learn and grow. It’s important to me and to Warner Bros. that everyone who has something to say can speak up and feels safe doing so.”

Warner Brothers has launched an internal investigation where they have “identified several staffing changes, along with appropriate measures to address the issues that have been raised, and are taking the first steps to implement them.” Warner Brothers has promised to commit to an inclusive work environment.

On social media, several challenges have spurred up encouraging fans to revision another host for the show, as rumors spread that DeGeneres

In the meantime, several Hollywood celebrities have come out in defense of Ellen including Kevin Hart, Katy Perry and Diane Keaton. The show is expected to return to air with Ellen as the host on September 9.