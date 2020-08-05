JusticeForRabiah: Pregnant Maryland Woman Killed In Shooting, Baby Dies Days After Fighting For Her Life

UPDATE: 8/5/20 2:42 PM EST:

According to family sources who spoke with Bossip, Rabiah Ahmad’s family is suffering two-fold after Rabiah’s infant daughter also passed away this week.

Rabiah Ahmad, 30, was a woman with a bright future who loved her family, was a devout Muslim and enjoyed creating art. But her life came to an abrupt end on Friday evening after an unknown person fired several shots outside of her home in Columbia, Maryland, striking her on the inside, according to The Baltimore Sun.

She was rushed to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where she died. At the time of the shooting Rabiah was 28 weeks pregnant with a baby girl.

Police believe the shooting occurred around 11 p.m. that night, with one of the rounds striking Rabiah. Michelle Williams, a close friend of Rabiah’s who was there at the time of the shooting, shared some of the horrifying details with WBBF. Rabiah and her boyfriend Kadeem Bailey were sitting on their bed when the shots rang out.

“Kadeem was propped with her head crying and was like, ‘I need you to pull it together. I need your help,’ told me to grab some towels, put it on the wound, it was a lot of blood. Like, you could literally see it on the bed,” Michelle said.

“She was an amazing spirit,” Kadeem said in an interview with The Sun, who according to the outlet was struggling with his words because of the weight of his grief. Bailey not only lost his partner, but also will have to reckon with the horrific imagery of watching Rabiah’s life seep out of his hands.

The two had began a new life together in Baltimore after Rabiah moved relocated from Miami to be together. The couple had plans to celebrate their new bundle of joy, naming her Ahja.

“It is an unimaginable and unacceptable tragedy which took place in our community overnight. Our condolences and prayers go out to the family and friends of Ms. Ahmad and to our entire Howard County Muslim community who are shocked and saddened by the incident which occurred on Eid al-Adha, the Day of Sacrifice,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said in a statement. Rabiah’s death occurred on the close of the religious observance of Ramadan.

Howard County officials are looking for suspects and a motive for the shooting and are investigating ties to several unrelated people who lived in the home. Police are offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. Anyone who has information is encouraged to anonymously contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.

Rabiah’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help offset the cost and fees for funeral services.

Our prayers and condolences are with Rabiah’s family and loved ones at this time.