White Man Arrested And Charged After Attempting To Hit A 78-Year-Old Black Woman With His Car

A 64-year-old white man was arrested and charged with attempting to hit a Black woman with his car after waiting for her son in the parking lot of his apartment complex located in Hillsboro, Oregon.

According to police reports obtained by KPTV, John Blackmore approached an unnamed 78-year-old Black woman on June 1 who was double-parked in the complex. Blackmore began yelling and hurling racial slurs at the woman, who in order to quell the arguing moved the car for Blackmore to pass by.

Instead of leaving, Blackmore reportedly attempted to hit the woman with his car. Incredibly, he attempted to hit her with his car a second time. He also got out of his car, approaching the woman with raised fists, threatening to physically threaten her. Luckily, the woman’s son and a few neighbors were able to intervene and provide safety for the woman.

As the son stood in front of his mother to take the verbal blows hurled at them, a couple who was observing the incident

Blackmore was a stranger to everyone involved, but through description’s from witnesses and a partial license plate number, detectives were able to identify him.