“We’re Waiting”: Tina Knowles-Lawson Presses Anna Wintour Over American Vogue’s Continued Lack Of Diversity

We know there’s a list of things Miss Tina Knowles-Lawson don’t play about: her children, her grandchildren, her husband and issues affecting Black communities.

On Monday Mama Tina shared congratulatory images from British Vogue’s September issue which went viral after featuring several different impact activists and organizers. The historic September cover of Vogue is heralded as a prime spot, usually reserved for the biggest names in fashion and entertainment.

“Kudos to this wonderful man Mr. Edward Enningful!! Editor of British Vogue for boldly putting our beautiful activists on the cover!!! she began in one of her caption. Ennignful made history in 2017 after he was appointed to the role after decades of working in fashion for some of the most reputable publications.

“When will American Vogue step and hire more Black photographers for cover shoots? We’re waiting…” she concluded.

Her comment was direct shade and a reference back to her daughter Beyoncé ‘s appearance on the September 2018 cover of Vogue. Beyoncé was given complete creative control over the cover and interview, hiring the magazine’s first Black cover photographer, Tyler Mitchell, who was 23 years old at the time.

She also shot out cover stars Tamika Mallory and shared a video actor star Jesse Williams, who was also featured on one of the covers.

Mama Tina’s question is an important one to consider after different corporations, media outlets and organizations were called out this summer over their lack of diversity and representation.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour released a memo in June regarding the magazine’s storied lack of diversity and community for Black staff members.

“I want to say this especially to the Black members of our team — I can only imagine what these days have been like. But I also know that the hurt, and violence, and injustice we’re seeing and talking about have been around for a long time. Recognizing it and doing something about it is overdue,” Wintour wrote.

“I want to say plainly that I know Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to Black editors, writers, photographers, designers and other creators. We have made mistakes too, publishing images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I take full responsibility for those mistakes.”

“It can’t be easy to be a Black employee at Vogue, and there are too few of you. I know that it is not enough to say we will do better, but we will.”

Honestly, it looks like Ms. Tina is just keeping it 100 and holding Wintour accountable. What do you think about her call out?