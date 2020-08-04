Aurora Police Department Apologizes After Handcuffing And Pulling Guns On Black Family Falsely Accused Of Stealing Their Own Car

The Aurora, Colorado, Police Department is under righteous fire over a disturbing viral video showing officers handcuff a Black family over a false car theft accusation. The interim police chief recently apologized over the incident.

On Sunday officers pulled over resident Brittney Gillam and four younger family members, including her 6 year old daughter, her 12-year-old sister and her two nieces aged 16 and 17 in the parking lot of a nail salon, CNN reports. The youngest children can be heard screaming and crying while the others were handcuffed and forced to lie face down on the hot pavement, while officers point guns at them.

According to Gillam, the officers would not respond to her questions regarding why she was initially pulled over until she was handcuffed.

She confirmed with officers that her vehicle was stolen earlier this year but was fortunately returned to her, offering to show her vehicle registration and insurance. Gillam also stated officers told her they handcuffed the younger children because they were hostile.

“If you wanted to place me in handcuffs at that point, I would have gladly agreed to that because you had a job to do and you did it under the right protocol, but you pointed a gun at four kids and then you proceeded to start handcuffing the kids,” Gilliam said.

“I have called (Gilliam’s) family to apologize and to offer any help we can provide, especially for the children who may have been traumatized by yesterday’s events,” Interim Chief of Police Vanessa Wilson said on Monday . “I have reached out to our victim advocates so we can offer age-appropriate therapy that the city will cover.”

Recently the Aurora Police Department has faced backlash over the tragic killing of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who was stopped by three white officers in August 2019 responding to a call about a “suspicious” person who was waving their arms and wearing a ski mask while walking down the street.

In less than 15 minutes officers tackled him to the ground, placed him in a chokehold and injected him with ketamine. Elijah suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital. He died days later after being declared brain dead.

In his last exchange with officers, McClain declared himself and “introvert” who was just “different” raising question around how police interact with members of the community who have live with disabilities.

Black communities are especially on alert as two ongoing threats to our mental and physical health continue to overwhelm us, the ongoing pandemic and the systemic violence which often results in outcomes similar or worse than Brittney Gillam’s.