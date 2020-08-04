Has Tory Lanez Been Deported?

There is quite a bit of speculation surrounding the whereabouts of Tory Lanez in the wake of his July 2020 arrest and the shooting of fellow recording artist Megan Thee Stallion. According to a report by The Jasmine Brand, Tory, whose birth name is Daystar Peterson, was immediately deported to Canada following his arrest, which is where he will remain until his court date.

“Everything is being kept top secret right now, but he was deported after his arrest,” a source, who claims to have knowledge of Tory’s legal situation told the publication.

Ironically, Hot 97 has also come forward with a report that directly contradicts the previous one. In their report, the New York-based radio station claims that an insider told them that Tory remains in the United States and has not been ordered to be deported. It’s unclear which report is accurate.

As previously reported, Tory was arrested in early July following a party, which he attended with fellow recording artist Megan Thee Stallion. The details surrounding the incident remain murky; however, what we do know is that Meg was shot twice and Tory was charged with possession of a concealed weapon.

While Meg has not identified Tory as her assailant, she made it clear that whoever shot her did so with malicious intent.

“I suffered a gunshot wound as a result of a crime that was committed against me,” Meg explained in a statement. “I’m incredibly grateful to be alive.”

The “Savage” rapper later followed up with a live video, explaining that the incident has changed her forever.

“I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to be shot. I didn’t do anything,” she said. “It has definitely made me realize how to move forward and protect my energy. I’m so nice. Imagine being 25 and you don’t have both of your parents. My momma was my best friend and I’m still not really over that. So you try to fill your space with people who you think is making you happy.”

Tory has not been formally charged in Meg’s shooting. Further, he has yet to release a statement regarding the incident.