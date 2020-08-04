“That Bulls–t Is Gonna Kill Us”: California ER Doctor Goes Off On People Who Refuse To Wear A Mask

If fed up was a person, it would be Dr. Desmond Carson of Richmond, California.

The ER physician was asked to speak at a press conference on Friday, where doctors talked about the uptick in COVID-19 cases, leaving ICU’s at 47% capacity, according to KGO-TV.

In his viral speech, the frustrated physician gave facts around the coronavirus, why it’s imperative for people to wear a mask, wash their hands and respect social distancing guidelines.

“We had the national guard come out to stem nonviolent protesters who killed no one. We need the national guard to come out to tell these fools who don’t want to wear masks, you’re going to wear the mask or you’re going to go home,” Dr. Carson said.

“There’s 134,000 people that’ve died in this country. Our rights to not wear a mask, that bulls–t is going to kill us,” he continued.

“We are at the point right now that either we’re gonna solve this by working together–if Canada could shut it down. South Korea had four, one, two three, four cases. They shut the whole damn country down. Shut it down! We’re out here playing! This is going to get bad when flu season comes. How am I gonna differentiate flu from corona? How am I going to do that? So, we’re at the point, I believe right now if we don’t get serious, ashes, ashes we all fall down. ”

In a separate interview with Anderson Cooper, Dr. Carson said the matter is also imperative to save the lives of seniors, frontline health workers and essential workers.

“Now is the time that we have to get serious about this infection called COVID-19,” he said, referencing a young man he saw at the grocery store who argued with a 60-something year old female cashier over not wearing a mask.

“That’s just damn disrespectful man. It’s disrespectful for us to walk around, as I said, and not respect the work that all the people did in Seattle, New York. These physicians, nurses and respiratory therapists, they have to go home to their families. So they go to work to deal with this disease that’s killing 100 and, where are we at now? 163,000? It killed 160,000 people and people are playing around like this is a f—–g joke! This is not the f—–g simples!” he said.

Dr. Carson presents a stark alternative to Dr. Stella Immanuel, a Trump-backed doctor who spread misinformation about the coronavirus and the effectiveness of the drug hydroxycholroquine last week.

Again, there will always be science and there will always be people who refuse to see the facts.