White Man Who Stabbed A Black Woman In Hate Crime Subway Attack Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

A 34-year-old white man from Brooklyn, New York, was sentenced on Wednesday after stabbing and assaulting a Black woman in November 2018.

Aleksejs Saveljeves was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the hate-crime assault on Ann Marie Washington, according to the New York Post. Saveljeves, will also serve a two-to-four year sentence for assaulting an off-duty officer after the attack.

On November 9, 2018, while fighting the rush hour commute, Washington, who was 57 at the time, was attacked by Saveljevs on the platform at the Church Avenue Q train subway station. Washington sustained several blows to her face and head and alleges Saveljevs called her a “Black b—-” before a Good Samaritan intervened.

Washington suffered blows to her face and back, but did not know she was stabbed until hours later.

“I didn’t know I was stabbed and my lung was collapsed,” Washington said in an interview with the New York Daily News after the attack. “I got up and felt I wanted to vomit. [Then] I see blood on my pillow.”

Washington’s roommate helped her rush to her Kings County Hospital where she was treated and physically recovered.

Authorities were able to connect Saveljevs to the crime because they discovered DNA on a screwdriver found in Washington’s purse.

A day after the attack, Saveljevs attacked an off-duty cop.

“This defendant viciously assaulted a fellow subway rider for no other reason than the color of her skin — one of two unprovoked attacks he waged over the course of two days,”said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement.

“I hope this sentence sends a clear message that racism and intolerance are unwelcomed here.”