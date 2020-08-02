The 15-Year-Old Girl Incarcerated For Not Doing Her Homework Has Been Released

The 15-year-old girl who was incarcerated at a juvenile detention center for not doing her homework has been released. According to Detroit News, the Michigan Court of Appeals ordered for the young lady, who has been referred to as Grace, to be released on July 31. Grace has been housed at Children’s Village, a juvenile detention center in Pontiac, Michigan since May.

“They just want to go home. … She will get to sleep in her own bed tonight for the first time in weeks,” Jonathan Biernat said to reporters.

Biernat added that the high school student was “obviously overwhelmed and thankful” to be headed home last Friday.

Grace’s other lawyer, Saima Khalil, said they were surprised that she was granted a release.

“We didn’t expect this to happen until Monday,” Khalil said. “The Court of Appeals did the right thing.”

Grace was punished for not completing assignments from Groves High School after they switched to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Family court Judge Mary Ellen Brennan ruled that Grace violated her probation with this “offense” and found her “guilty on failure to submit to any schoolwork and getting up for school.” She also called her a “threat to (the) community” because of her previous charges of theft and assault.

“She hasn’t fulfilled the expectation with regard to school performance,” Brennan said before she sent Grace to Children’s Village according to ProPublica. “I told her she was on thin ice and I told her that I was going to hold her to the letter, to the order, of the probation.”

The incident that reportedly led to her charges was when Grace reached in her mother’s car during an argument and tried to take her phone, bit her and pulled her hair while arguing over her not being able to go to her friend’s house. She was also caught on video stealing a cellphone at school a few weeks after and was charged with larceny.

Grace’s case caused outrage when it began to make headlines last month, which U.S Representative Andy Levin told Detroit Press helped her get released.

“There is absolutely no doubt that public pressure turned the tide for Grace and her mother,” he said.”We must continue dismantling the systems that allow young, Black girls like Grace to be incarcerated at a disproportionate rate.”