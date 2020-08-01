Terry Crews Apologized To Gabrielle Union…Again

After Gabrielle Union voiced how she felt about Terry Crews, he sent her another apology via social media. Crews took to Twitter to try to reconcile with Union for the third time and said he will continue to do so until he is forgiven.

“This will be my 3rd public apology to Gabrielle Union,” he tweeted. “If a 4th is needed, I will continue to apologize and push for reconciliation between the world, and more importantly, the culture I grew up in. I’m sorry [Gabrielle Union].”

Crews issued his second apology to Union after NBC found that she was not a victim of racism or sexism while working on America’s Got Talent.

“If we are to move forward as a people we must do the work required to heal the relationships in our community first,” he tweeted. “To whom much is given, much is required. I have a huge responsibility —and I vow to honor it. “It is in this light I want to make further amends with Black women, and in particular [Gabrielle Union] for not recognizing the privilege I have – especially in the workplace- and adding this fact to my earlier apology.”

The third apology came after Union opened up about how she felt about Crew’s comments about NBC not being the toxic work environment for people of color that Union described on the “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered” podcast.

“People hit me all day long and are like, what’s happening?,” Union said. “And the only thing I know for sure is that Terry Crews gets three checks from NBC. So, I don’t know if being worried about job stability — which listen, we all know that if you speak up about racism and white supremacy, you absolutely can be shown the door. I don’t know if that’s the motivation. Based on his recent actions, do you really think Terry Crews was an ally, was helpful, was a sounding board? I think Terry Crews is showing us who he is and what he does during times of adversity and it’s not solidarity.”

Union said whether Crews sides with her or not, he will continue to benefit from her outing NBC>

“At the end of the day, the work that I am doing to make sure that NBC is a more fair and equitable place of employment will benefit you (Crews) as well,” Union said. “So it’s OK to eat your cereal and let me do my thing and get out of the way. If you’re not going to help, then get out of the way. If you don’t feel financially comfortable, or spiritually comfortable or you flat out disagree, but at the end of the day he will benefit from a safer, more equitable workplace from what I stuck my neck out to do and got fired for, you know? Instead of actively working against progress.”

This all started when Crews said NBC was a great working environment after Union voiced allegations of racial discrimination while also working on America’s Got Talent.

“First of all, I can’t speak for sexism because I’m not a woman, but I can speak on behalf of any racism comments,” Crews said on Today. “That was never my experience on America’s Got Talent. In fact, it was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment.”