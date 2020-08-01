Marsai Martin Has A Talk Show On The Way, ‘The Tiny Talk Show’

At 15-years-old, Marsai Martin is building an impressive resume. The Black-ish star will be hosting her own talk show before she even hits college.

According to Deadline, Martin will be hosting the Tiny Talk Show, and it will be living up to the name. Billed as the “world’s smallest functional talk show,” the set of the show will only be one-sixth of an actual talk show set. The “intimate and revealing” show will be airing on Quibi. Besides being the host of the talk show, Marsai will also be the executive producer through her production company Genius Productions.

In 2019, Martin became the youngest executive producer of a major motion picture with Little, which she starred in alongside Issa Rae and Regina Hall. The same year, she signed a production deal with Universal Pictures to create scripted productions. The first movie that will be a product of that deal is StepMonster, a comedy about a teenager, played by Martin,adjusting to life with her new stepmother.

Martin didn’t let her young age keep her from chasing her big dreams and she even fired her agents when they didn’t agree with her thinking outside of the box.

“They didn’t see the vision,” she told ABC. “They didn’t see the bigger picture of everything. They just said, like, ‘Shoot, you have this show. Man, that’s it, you should just stick to that.’ And we’d say, how about we just create something or create something that is for us, by us. They were like, ‘I don’t know.’ I think that’s where it kind of went wayward from there.”

After letting her agents go, she made history and said she plans to keep going.

“When I found out I was the youngest executive producer for a big theatrical film, I was like, ‘Oh, are you sure?'” she addedMars. “And then I looked it up, and it really was (true). And for it to be a young black girl from Texas to actually make it this far, that will definitely inspire people to keep moving forward. This isn’t the end, you know? This is actually just the beginning.”