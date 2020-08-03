How To Choose The Right Real-Estate Agent For You

If you’ve purchased property in the past, then you know the second you so much as whisper to a friend that you’re in the market, it seems every realtor in town hears it. You’re suddenly flooded with business cards and emails from realtors offering to help you find the perfect place and it can be a bit overwhelming. Everyone sounds qualified — either because they are, or because they know how to appear that way — and suddenly you’re combing through reviews as much as you are property listings.

If you’re about to purchase your first home, then this will soon be your reality. Buying a home is a massive transaction – both financially, and emotionally and it’s important that you put that responsibility in caring hands. But how is a first-time buyer to know who to trust? How are they to know who will actually work for them, be in their corner, and genuinely care about making their client happy? We spoke with Leneiva Head, the principal broker and owner at Welcome Home Realty, to find out what first-time buyers should ask potential realtors.

Get a referral

Head recommends getting a referral from someone you trust, just as you would for any important professional you may hire. She also suggests asking if a realtor is full-time or part-time. “If they have another job, it affects their availability to you, so you may not be able to see a house you want before it’s gone.” If they are part-time, but you still want to work with them, Head recommends asking if they have partners with whom they work, who can respond to you, when they aren’t available.