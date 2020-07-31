Gabrielle Union Finally Speaks Freely On Terry Crews: He Did A Press Tour To “Discredit And Malign Me”

Gabrielle Union is finally speaking out in regard to Terry Crew’s and his deeply troubling reaction to Gabrielle Union’s allegations against NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” executive team regarding her time on the set of the reality talent show. In an interview during an appearance on Spotify’s “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered,” Union pondered whether or not Crews threw her under the bus because he was concerned about job security.

“People hit me all day long and are like, what’s happening? And the only thing I know for sure is that Terry Crews gets three checks from NBC,” Union said. “So, I don’t know if being worried about job stability — which listen, we all know that if you speak up about racism and White supremacy, you absolutely can be shown the door. I don’t know if that’s the motivation.”

In response to critics who attempted to discredit her experience by pointing out that she wasn’t the only Black person on the set of “America’s Got Talent,” the Breaking In actress had this to say:

“I was like, ‘No, I was on there — with Terry Crews,’” she said. “Based on his recent actions, do you really think Terry Crews was an ally, was helpful, was a sounding board? I think Terry Crews is showing us who he is and what he does during times of adversity and it’s not solidarity.”

Even though he later apologized and walked back his comments, many found Crews’ initial reaction to be rather ironic, considering that Union was a vocal supporter of the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor when he came forward with allegations of sexual assault. Union had similar sentiments.

“Not to say if I offer you solidarity I expect you to be the getaway driver during a bank robbery — that’s what he made it sound like in one of those series of tweets. If you saw something, say something. If you didn’t have my experience… you also have an option to say, ‘I believe Gab, I just had a different experience.’ End of story,” Union went on. “You don’t have to do a press tour where your sole objective is to discredit and malign me. You know, I’ve been in Hollywood a very long time. There’s very little that surprises me, but that was very disappointing for sure.”

“At the end of the day, the work that I am doing to make sure that NBC is a more fair and equitable place of employment will benefit you as well,” Union said of the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star. “So it’s OK to eat your cereal and let me do my thing and get out of the way. If you’re not going to help, then get out of the way. If you don’t feel financially comfortable, or spiritually comfortable or you flat out disagree, but at the end of the day he will benefit from a safer, more equitable workplace from what I stuck my neck out to do and got fired for, you know? Instead of actively working against progress.”

Further, Union expressed that her allegations are only the tip of the iceberg and speculated that Crews will likely regret how he handled the situation.

“Since I’ve been so vocal about what happened, the floodgates have opened. This reckoning is just hitting,” she explained. “There is so much more that is coming… I have a feeling he will probably regret it for a thousand reasons, very soon.”