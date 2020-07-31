Texas Couple Beats Cancer And COVID-19 To Celebrate 46 Years Of Marriage

Robert and Janice Beecham feel monumentally blessed to continue their union after 46 years of marriage as the first few months of the year presented unprecedented challenges.

“It’s a blessing to be here because a lot of people didn’t make it,” Janice told CNN.

The two have been inseparable since high school where their love story began. Now they are looking forward to living out the rest of the year in celebration for overcoming a COVID-19 diagnosis and a pandemic.

In March Robert tested positive for COVID-19 after he fell ill with several symptoms linked to the virus, even though they took the necessary precautions as health officials advised. After some convincing from his son, Robert was taken to Parkland Hospital in Dallas hospital on March 25, where he was declared positive the next day.

“He knew me agreeing without a fight meant that I was feeling pretty terrible,” he said.

Robert made sure to inform his physicians about the fact that he was autoimmune, having suffered two strokes in 2012 and 2016. After missing his anniversary in previous years, he did express to his doctor that he would like to make it home in time for his April 15 anniversary.

However, Janice was also dealing with her own health journey after she was diagnosed for a second time with breast cancer, as well as a new ovarian cancer diagnosis.

“Once I got home, and we did the quarantine, I was getting progressively better but Janice still had issues with her health,” Robert said.

Janice unfortunately also contracted the coronavirus but did not have the adverse symptoms and was able to beat the virus without hospitalization.

“We’re best friends, it was just tough,” Robert told CNN.

Janice was advised to delay chemotherapy treatment until after she fully recovered from the virus. In the months following, the Beecham’s lives have completely turned around, they are COVID-19 free and cancer free.

“It would have been impossible to make it with all the odds against you without God, and he has been our help, all these many years,” Robert said.