Krissah Thompson Named First Black Woman Managing Editor Of The Washington Post In 143-Year History

Krissah Thompson made history this week after she was named the first Black woman managing editor for diversity and inclusion of The Washington Post. With over 20 years of experience as a journalist, Thompson is not only overqualified but ready to make instant impact with the newspaper’s readers.

“A diverse staff makes our reporting better,” Thompson said in an interview with The Post Monday. “We’re better when we have more perspectives and we can cover communities as deeply and widely as possible.”

Thompson, 41, will move from her position as an editor in the newspaper’s style section to join executive editor Martin Baron as one of the four deputies under his leadership. This means that Thompson is the first Black woman managing editor in The Post’s 143-year history.

Since beginning her career at the post in 2001 as a summer reporting intern, her range of coverage also includes politics, media, and social justice issues. Prior to starting at The Post, Thompson graduated from the University of Maryland with a master’s in journalism and attended the University of Texas for her undergraduate degree.

Since the onset of the global pandemic, while many harsh truths continue to be exposed, privilege, anti-racism, and misogyny continue to run rampant, even into the very newsrooms which were initially founded to impart truth and knowledge. Large media outlets continue to be called to the carpet over the course of the last five months, where employees, former and current, raised concern over toxic work environments that foster racist ideals, abuse, underpayment of employees and overall low quality of life.

The Post is looking to exemplify diversity among their staff after revealing last year that 71 percent of their newsroom staff is white, as well as 79 percent of top managers.

“Krissah’s vision is to have The Post become the most diverse and inclusive newsroom in the country — a place that is recognized for fostering talent, where all people feel supported and challenged, and where our journalism fully benefits from the perspectives of staffers who come from a wide variety of backgrounds and life experiences,” said executive editor Martin Baron.