“I Woke Up Today Thinking Federal Agents Bust In My House And Shot Me And My Children”: Yandy Shares Her Anxiety Over Protecting Her Children In Today’s Climate

Yandy Smith-Harris shared a serious and intimate portion of herself with her social media followers on Wednesday, expressing that she’s experienced anxiety and sleep deprivation over the current state of the world, especially in regard to how Black women are treated at the hands of police.

The Love & Hip Hop star and entrepreneur shared that she woke up from a disturbing nightmare where she dreamt that she was shot along with her two children.

“It’s six o’clock in the morning and I’m just waking up from a horrible nightmare. I went to bed at four. I have not been able to sleep,” she began. “And I just wanted to share what life is like when you live in constant fear.”

“I woke up today thinking federal agents bust in my house and shot me and my children,” she continued. In her dream she said she remembers hearing the agents discussing that they made a mistake and urged one another to retreat from her home. Yandy’s nightmare is unfortunately a reality that we see lived out all too often.

Yandy’s fear stems from events like the shooting deaths of Breonna Taylor, Atatinnna Jefferson and so many other Black women and Black community members, who were senselessly killed by law enforcement while in the comfort of their home.

Yandy continues to make headlines for her activism, and has traveled extensively across America to march and demonstrate in the name of justice. Most recently she, along with Porsha Williams of RHOA and activist Tamika Mallory, were arrested for staging a protest on the lawn of Daniel Cameron, the attorney general of Kentucky, who has yet to bring charges forth against the officers involved in Taylor’s murder.

“I don’t know if other mother’s go through this, but I’m constantly having anxiety attacks,” she continues.

“My skin color has become a depiction of what they believe my character is, my morality, my association, the threat,” she said while holding back tears. “And just like me, my babies can’t wash it off.”

She shares she fears that her protection for her children will only go so far, because one day they may come in contact with someone in authority who has no heart for humanity. As she wraps up her thoughts her partner Mendeeces enters the room, which prompts her to end the video.

She captioned the video with another thought-provoking message, expressing her sincere wishes for change, while also tagging Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

“BREONNA TAYLOR’S MURDER, is an epic fail of our AMERICAN JUSTICE SYSTEM that has cause PTSD in so many BLACK WOMEN. The no ACCOUNTABILITY has enraged so many but particularly it has aided in the diminishment on the value of a BLACK WOMEN’S Life,” she wrote. “The no ACCOUNTABILITY has enraged so many but particularly it has aided in the diminishment on the value of a BLACK WOMEN’S Life.”

“I am personally committing to taking more action in this fight. @danieljaycameron YOU HAVE NO IDEA OF THE PASSION AND DEDICATION A MOTHER SCORNED HAS. Arrest the office or we mothers can not attest to where our actions may lead!”

Wishing Yandy healing in her feelings of powerlessness, while also grieving the fact that the road to freedom is still so worn with our tears.