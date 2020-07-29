Spelman College Honors John Lewis’ Legacy With Social Justice Fellows Scholarship

The multiple ways in which the late John Lewis has been eulogized continues to multiply as Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, announced the formation of a scholarship in his honor.

Last week the respected institution announced it will award a scholarship to five students of its Social Justice Fellows. Each student will receive a one-time award of $10,000. The award will be distributed to five students each year.

“John Lewis loved Black people unconditionally. And he loved justice just as much. With the death of the Georgia Congressman, the world has lost a valiant social justice warrior. On behalf of the trustees, faculty, students and staff of Spelman College, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones,” Spelman President Mary Schmidt Campbell said in a statement released on the institution’s official web-page.

“We believe that the best way to honor Congressman Lewis is to lift up those who are carrying out his work,” she continued.

“Congressman Lewis brought his heart, body and soul to his life’s work. As a young man, he was a global ambassador for nonviolent protests as a path to eradicate injustice. As a Congressman, he never lost an opportunity to champion equity for all of his constituents.”

Campbell shared that Lewis would often visit the campus to speak to the fellows, offering encouragement for them to continue to get in “good trouble,” his famous mantra.

John Lewis leaves behind an extraordinary civil rights legacy: organizing the March on Washington; challenging segregated interstate travel and pioneering new territory with voter registration as one of the original 13 Freedom Riders; co-founding the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee; and using his voice to be an outspoken supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement,” Campbell concluded.

The respected 80-year-old civil rights leader died on July 17 after battling pancreatic cancer while serving his constituents for 17 terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.